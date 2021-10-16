Iran’s cultural attaché office in Tunisia holds webinar on fair peace

Chairman of Islamic World Peace Forum Davoud Ameri, director of center for Palestinian studies and development studies in Tunisia Abed Al-Zariei, a member of strategic council of the Forum Mohsen Pakaeen, and some other participants delivered speeches in the conference through the webinar on October 14.

At the conference, the participants discussed expansion of bilateral relations between non-governmental organizations of Iran and Tunisia. Ameri, at the conference, elaborated on activities and objectives of the Islamic World Peace Forum and stressed the need to globalize fair peace dialogue. In recent decades, peace has been put in danger more than any other issues, Ameri noted.

Further, he expressed readiness for having constant cooperation with the center for Palestinian development in Tunisia. As he stressed, such conferences and meetings would help exchange views in order to find ways to deal with many problems. Al-Zariei, for his part, said no peace would be sustainable unless it were based on justice.

Justice would be established in Palestine just when the Zionist regime of Israel ended occupation, he underlined. In a related development, the member of the strategic council of the Forum said that the world needs peace based on justice, adding that the issue of Palestine needed justice in order to be solved. At the end of the webinar, Iran and Tunisia agreed to hold joint meetings.