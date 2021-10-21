Amnesty urges nations to establish resettlement scheme for Afghan refugees

SHAFAQNA- Amnesty International, urged nations to open their borders to Afghan refugees , and to establish targeted resettlement schemes to bring the most at-risk to safety.

“They must live up to their obligation to protect people at risk of serious human rights violations by immediately ending all returns or deportations to Afghanistan , and ensuring access to fair asylum procedures”, said Amnesty International in a new report today.

“They should also urgently take steps to secure safe passage for Afghans who are in danger of being targeted by the Taliban, including by minimising requirements for travel documentation and offering humanitarian visas to those most at risk”, it added.

Nearly two months after refugee airlift operations in Afghanistan ended, those left behind in the country face formidable obstacles in seeking safety, warned Amnesty International.

Amnesty also warned that the UK’s efforts to assist Afghans in danger are currently “moving at a snail’s pace”, with many people who are still trapped in Afghanistan likely to be at acute risk of persecution under the Taliban.

Amnesty’s 32-page report – Like an obstacle course: few routes to safety for Afghans – highlights how neighbouring countries have closed their borders to Afghans without travel documents, countries across Europe and Central Asia have subjected Afghans to illegal pushbacks, detention and deportation and the UK is failing to implement a promised Afghan resettlement scheme.