Is the financially able son obliged to cover the parents’ expenses? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about the financially able son’s obligation to cover the parents’ expenses.

Question: Is the son who is married and financially able obliged to cover his parents’ expenses?

The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz: Yes; if the parents are not rich, their son (s) are obliged for financial support and covering of their expenses.

