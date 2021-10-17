Final results of Iraqi elections; Sadr faction wins/ Number of seats in new parliament

SHAFAQNA– The Iraqi Electoral Commission has announced the final results of the country’s early parliamentary elections, according to which the Sadr faction came in first with more than 70 seats, and after that, the three Shias, Sunnis and Kurds factions have won more than 30 seats in the next parliament.

More than a week after the early parliamentary elections in Iraq, the Independent High Electoral Commission (IEC) announced the results in the first minutes of this morning (Monday) after counting all the ballot boxes.

In this regard, Judge Jalil Adnan Khalaf, Chairman of the Council of Commissioners of the Iraqi Electoral Commission, stressed in a press conference that by completing the manual counting of the remaining 3,681 ballot boxes, the commission has completed the process of scrutinizing the results of the country’s parliamentary elections.

Emphasizing that the results of the ballot boxes were added to the preliminary and pre-announced results of the Iraqi parliamentary elections, Judge Adnan announced that the full results obtained after counting all the ballot boxes had been published on the IEC website.

The head of the Iraqi Electoral Commission, who announced a 43 percent turnout in the early parliamentary elections, said, however, that the results published on the commission’s website had not yet been finalized and could be challenged.

Judge Adnan also noted that the Iraqi Electoral Commission was not affected by any political conflict and that the law requires that no distinction be made between all candidates.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Electoral Commission’s complaints department announced the beginning of the process of receiving possible complaints against the results of the Iraqi parliamentary elections and stressed that any objection must be submitted within three days of the announcement of the results, then all objections received will be thoroughly examined.

The number of seats for each of Iraq’s political currents and electoral coalitions in the next parliament, according to the results announced by the Independent High Electoral Commission, is as follows:

Sadr faction led by Muqtada al-Sadr: 72 seats

Taqaddum (Progress) Alliance led by Mohammad Al-Halbousi: 38 seats

The State of Law Coalition (I’tilāf Dawlat al-Qānūn) led by Nouri al-Maliki: 35 seats

Kurdistan Democratic Party led by Massoud Barzani: 33 seats

Fatah Coalition led by Hadi Al-Amiri: 17 seats

The Kurdistan Coalition consists of the Patriotic Union and the Movement for Change: 16 seats

Azm Coalition led by Khamis Al-Khanjar: 12 seats

New Generation Movement led by Shaswar Abdul Wahed: 9 seats

Imtidad movement led by Alaa Al-Rikabi: 9 seats

Ishraq Kanoon Movement: 6 seats

Al-Aqd Al-Watani coalition headed by Faleh Al-Fayadh: 5 seats

Quwa al-Dawla or the Alliance of National State Forces led by Ammar Al-Hakim and Haider Al-Abadi: 5 seats

Decision Coalition led by Asaad al-Eidani: 4 seats

Kurdistan Islamic Union headed by Salahuddin Muhammad Bahauddin: 4 seats

Al-Jamaheer National Party led by Ahmed al-Jubouri (better known as Abu Mazen): 4 seats

Hashd al-Watani Coalition led by Osama Al-Nujaifi: 2 seats

A current led by Ahmad Al-Jubouri: 2 seats

Kurdistan Justice Society led by Ali Bapir: 1 seat

Al-Nahj Al-Watani Coalition led by Abdul Hussein Al-Musawi: 1 seat

Baladi movement led by Zohreh Al-Bachari: 1 seat

The current of patriotic power led by Abdul Hussein Abtan: 1 seat

Movement led by Iskandar Witwit: 1 seat

Al-Foratayn Movement led by Mohammed Shia’ Sabbar al-Sudani: 1 seat

Law movement led by Hussein Mons: 1 seat

Qadmoun for Change Movement led by Hussein Al-Ramahi: 1 seat

Turkmen Front led by Arshad Al-Salehi: 1 seat

Arab Coalition led by Rakan Al-Jubouri: 1 seat

Al-Amal Al-Watani movement: 1 seat

Al-montaj Al-watani Current: 1 seat

Independent candidates: 35 seats

Ethnic and religious minorities: 9 seats (5 seats for Christians, 1 seat for Sabeins, 1 seat for Yazidis, 1 seat for Shabaks and 1 seat for Philis)

It is to be noted that last Sunday, Iraq witnessed the general voting process in the early parliamentary elections in 8,273 polling districts, including 55,041 polling stations, with the presence of 1,249 international observers and 147,152 local observers. A total of 24 million 29 thousand 927 people were eligible to vote to choose 329 new members of the House of Representatives from 3,249 independent candidates or members of 109 parties and 21 coalitions in 83 constituencies in different provinces of the country.

The special voting process in the first early parliamentary elections in Iraq since 2003 took place two days earlier in 687 polling districts, including 2,899 polling stations, during which, a total of 1,196,124 people across the country, including 1,757,727 military and security forces, 120,126 refugees and migrants, and 671 prisoners were eligible to vote.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English