Girls attend Quranic circle at Imam Hussain (A.S) mausoleum

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A Quranic circle was organized at the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) in Karbala, Iraq, with the participation of female Quran memorizers from the country’s Basra Governorate.

According to the Dar-ol-Quran Center of the holy shrine’s Astan (custodianship), a number of women and girls who have learned the Holy Book by heart attended the event.

It was held by the center’s women Quranic activities section on Thursday.

Amal al-Matouri, the head of the section, said 50 girls from Basra took part in the program, which included recitation of the Quran by some of the girls and a speech about the Holy Book’s messages and mission.

She added that there was also a competition on interpretation of the Quran.

Quranic activities have significantly developed in Iraq since the 2003 overthrow of former dictator Saddam Hussein.

There has been a growing trend of Quranic programs such as competitions, recitation sessions and educational programs held in the country in recent years.