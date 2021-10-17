Al-Azhar’s reaction to killing of Kandahar Shia worshipers

SHAFAQNA- The killing of Afghan Shias during Friday prayers for the second week in a row; Last week in Kunduz and two days ago in Kandahar.

A group of Shia Muslims lost their lives in the terrorist attacks, and the ISIS terrorist group claimed responsibility for both attacks, claiming that the attack was carried out by three suicide bombers and that two members of the group blew themselves up in a mosque.

According to local Afghan officials, the death toll from the bombing has risen to 47 and the number of injured to more than 80, and their funeral was held in Kandahar yesterday.

Al-Azhar condemned the killing of Shia Muslims in Kandahar

Al-Azhar issued a statement condemning the killing of Kandahar Shia Muslims, saying that the spread of sectarian strife among Muslims is a betrayal of the teachings of Islam.

In this statement, Al-Azhar strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted the worshipers in one of the houses of God in Kandahar city, killing and injuring dozens of people and emphasized: Playing with the rope of differences between Islamic religions and their abuse in order to shed the blood of people and scare them is a betrayal of Islamic teachings.

The statement goes on to say: Those who kill the worshipers in the houses of God and the mosques have sold their religion for a cheap price in this world, and they will be punished for their deeds in the Hereafter.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English