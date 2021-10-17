Sunni, Shia Qaris to hold joint Quranic circle

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The University of Religions and Denominations has organized a Quranic circle in which Shia and Sunni qaris will recite verses of the Holy Quran.

The event will be held on Tuesday, October 19, at 8:00 PM local time (5:30 PM CET).

Davoud Aminipour as a Sunni qrai, and Hossein Pour-Ivani as a Shia qari will perform recitations in the meeting.

Those interested can see the event online by following this link.

The event has been organized as part of the programs for the Week of Unity.

Back in 1980s, late Founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini (RA) announced the almost one-week difference between birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as cited by Sunni and Shia anecdotes as the week of Islamic Unity.

Shia Muslims believe the Prophet (PBUH) was born on 17th day of (the lunar month of) Rabi al-Awwal while Sunni consider 12th day of the month as the birthday of the last prophet.