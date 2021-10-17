Historic Iranian Mihrab decorated with Quran verses on display in Japanese museum

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: A historic Iranian mihrab which is decorated with tiles that have Quran verses on them has been installed in INAX Museum in Aichi, Japan.

The Tile Museum of INAX Museum Complex has established a special section dubbed “Islamic tiles from Iran” after receiving the new mirab tiles. Mihrab is a niche in mosques which faces Mecca and a leader of congregational prayers performs prayers there.

The historic relic has been transferred to Japan with the cooperation of Islamic Culture and Communication Organization and National Museum of Iran.

Titled “The Door of Paradise”, the mihrab has been decorated with tiles carrying verses of Quran and salutations to Ahl al-Bayt. Verses 44 and 47 of Al-A’raf Surah has been written in Thuluth script while one can see verse 47 of Al-Isra in Kufic script on one of the columns. Shahada has been written top of the mihrab while inner columns carry Al-Fatiha Surah.

Hossein Divsalar, Iranian cultural attaché to Japan, said five valuable tile works related to Islamic era will be displayed in the Iranian section of the Japanese museum.

With a size of 210cm in 330cm, “The Door of Paradise” dates back to Ilkhanate Era (1256-1335 CE) and had initially been installed in a shrine in Qom.

According to Divsalar, INAX Museum had shown interest in showcasing Iranian and Islamic relics.

