Ammar Hakim: Being below poverty line of a large percentage of people is unacceptable

SHAFAQNA- The leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement stressed the need to take immediate action to fight poverty in Iraq.

Ammar al-Hakim said in a statement on the occasion of World Poverty Day: “Rising global statistics, which point to a dramatic rise in the poverty rate, especially after the spread of the Corona virus, place the international community and human rights organizations on a major responsibility to tackle the scourge and save millions from poverty.”

He continued: “It cannot be accepted that in Iraq, which is a country full of blessings, a large percentage of people are below the poverty line. This requires immediate practical steps to improve living standards, job opportunities, health facilities and social support measures.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English