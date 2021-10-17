Date :Sunday, October 17th, 2021 | Time : 18:43 |ID: 234851 | Print

VIDEO: First congregational prayers with full capacity at Masjid al-Haram

SHAFAQNA- IQNA:  Pilgrims held the first congregational prayer with full capacity this morning after Saudi Arabia announced lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in the two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina.

Earlier, Riyadh annoucned that worshipers and pilgrims who have received both vaccine doses will now be able to visit the Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina while wearing a mask and using the Umrah tracking app.

Saudi Arabia began easing other COVID-19 restrictions as of today, allowing gatherings and lifting some mask mandates for those who have received both vaccine doses, the interior ministry announced Friday.

