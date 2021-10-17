Retaining walls around Prophet’s Mosque and Kaaba removed

SHAFAQNA- The retaining walls in the Prophet’s Mosque and around the Kaaba were removed on Sunday, the 11th of Rabi’ al-Awwal, and pilgrims are now closer to the Kaaba.

Saudi sources said social distance requirements for Corona at these two holy places have been lifted. Thus, the retaining walls and stickers erected about 20 months ago at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina and around the Kaaba in Mecca to separate pilgrims and worshipers were removed from Sunday, the Rabi’ al-Awwal, and the pilgrims are now closer to the Kaaba.

Of course, pilgrims are still not able to touch the wall of the Kaaba or touch the Al-Hajar al-Aswad as in the past, but the retaining walls that had been erected for more than a year and a half have been removed.

In Saudi Arabia, more than 60 percent of the population has been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

According to ISNA, the country has recently reduced restrictions on the travel of foreign pilgrims. Last year, Saudi Arabia performed Hajj and Umrah in a limited way with the presence of domestic pilgrims.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English