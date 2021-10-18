The main point of Ayah 30 of Surah Ar-Roum

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 30 of Surah Ar-Roum, Allah (SWT) Revealed: “So set your heart as a person of pure faith on this religion, the original nature endowed by Allah (SWT) according to which God originated mankind (there is no altering Allah’s (SWT) Creation; that is the upright (honourable) religion, but most people do not know).”

In his Tafseer (interpretation) of the above holy Ayah, the fifth Shia Imam, Mohammad Al-Baqir (AS) said: God created the people with the Divine Covenant on monotheism (Tawheed) and recognition (Ma’rifah) and that Allah (SWT) is their (only) God [1]. In some narrations the above Ayah has been interpreted as Tawheed, the prophethood of Mohammad ibn Abdullah (PBUH) and Ali ibn Abitalib (AS) as Amiral Momeneen [2].

It is also narrated that the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) considered “La-Ilaha-Ilal’lah; there is no God but Allah (SWT)” the same as Fitrat/Fitrah (the state of purity and innocence that a human being is born with; innate nature) [3].

