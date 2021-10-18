What is the main difference between the human being and other creatures?

SHAFAQNA – The human being’s existence and reality is different from other creatures including inanimate objects, plants, and animals from this point of view that any creature that comes to this world and is created is the same as the one that has been created; meaning its nature, actuality, and qualities are the same as when it is made by the factors of creation. But for the human being after being created, the phase of what to be and how to be (in him/her) just starts [1]. Therefore, the human being is not that thing that has been created; rather it is that thing that he/she (must) want [2].

[1] Majmo’eye Athaare Shahid Motahhari (RA), Vol. 2, Page 312.

[2] As Above, Page 313.