Pilgrims have access to Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) shrine+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The head of the holy shrine of Lady Fatimah Masoumah (S.A) announced the provision of new access to this holy shrine and said: the observance of health procedures, including the use of face masks and maintaining social distance, is still strongly observed.

Hojjatoleslam Ali Ashraf Abdi in an interview, pointing out that the observance of health procedures is seriously pursued in this holy shrine, said: Due to the outbreak of Coronavirus and according to the emphasis of the shrine’s health officials, restrictions were created around the shrine in order to observe health protocols as much as possible.

He added: “Now, with the decline of the Corona cases and death rate in Qom and also the increase in vaccination statistics, the restrictions around the shrine have decreased.”

The director of the holy shrine of Lady Masoumah (S.A), referring to the determination of new routes around the holy shrine, said: “Now it is possible for pilgrims to access the shrine, but pilgrims still visit the shrine by maintaining social distance and using face masks.”

Emphasizing that the servants of the holy shrine of the Lady Masoumah are following the health measures in a more special way, he stated: “We hope that the Corona disease will be eradicated as soon as possible and that pilgrims will be able to visit the shrine of Lady Masoumah (S.A), as before, without any restrictions.”