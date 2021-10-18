Mufti Jafari of Lebanon: It is impossible to accept disintegration of Lebanon

SHAFAQNA– “The Tayune clashes were a catastrophe for the country and require national responsibility,” the Mufti Jafari of Lebanon emphasized in a speech.

“Sheikh Ahmad Qablan” in a message on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) said: “The situation of the people in Lebanon is dire and government services are in a very bad situation and the smell of death has filled our land.”

“We do not want the tribes to disintegrate and live in resentment, but we want peaceful coexistence,” Qablan stressed.

The Supreme Mufti Jafari of Lebanon stressed that the civil war is a war against religion and religious tribes and said: Lebanon is too small to be divided and too big to be given as a gift to anyone. It is impossible to accept the disintegration of the country, so it is forbidden to turn sects into obstacles.

