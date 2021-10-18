Date :Monday, October 18th, 2021 | Time : 15:51 |ID: 234969 | Print

Mufti Jafari of Lebanon: It is impossible to accept disintegration of Lebanon

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA “The Tayune clashes were a catastrophe for the country and require national responsibility,” the Mufti Jafari of Lebanon emphasized in a speech.

“Sheikh Ahmad Qablan” in a message on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) said: “The situation of the people in Lebanon is dire and government services are in a very bad situation and the smell of death has filled our land.”

“We do not want the tribes to disintegrate and live in resentment, but we want peaceful coexistence,” Qablan stressed.

The Supreme Mufti Jafari of Lebanon stressed that the civil war is a war against religion and religious tribes and said: Lebanon is too small to be divided and too big to be given as a gift to anyone. It is impossible to accept the disintegration of the country, so it is forbidden to turn sects into obstacles.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

You might also like
New air attacks by Israel over Gaza Strip, Lebanese region+ Video
Lebanese President: I will consult with Parliament to appoint caretaker Prime Minister
Renewed US support for the Lebanese government as Hariri met Pompeo in Washington DC
Billions of dollars cannot tempt Lebanese to bargain over Palestinian cause
Nabih Berri: My plan to get Lebanon out of crisis is still standing
Nabih Berri meets Ismail Haniyeh
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *