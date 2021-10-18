Istanbul mosques host the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) celebrations

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:Milad-Un-Nabi celebrations marking the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) were held at mosques in Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul, on Sunday evening.

Mosques across the mega city hosted ceremonies, marking the auspicious occasion, Anadolu Agency reported.

The programs included recitation of the Quran, religious speeches delivered by Muslim clerics and recitation of eulogies and prayers.

People enthusiastically attended the ceremonies in large numbers, according to the report.

The mosques that hosted the celebrations included the Sultan Ahmed Mosque (also known as the blue Mosque), Hagia Sophia, Suleymaniye Mosque, and Fatih Mosque.

Turkey is a Muslim majority country in West Asia. Nearly 99 percent of the country’s population adhere to Islam.

Tuesday, October 19, is the 12th day of the lunar Hijri month of Rabi al-Awwal, which, according to Sunni Muslims, marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Shia Muslims worldwide celebrate the auspicious occasion on the 17th day of the month (which falls on Sunday, October 24).