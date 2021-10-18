Canada: Trudeau visits indigenous children’s graves

Nearly six months later, the indigenous community of Kamloops is still struggling to heal as it continues the search for other remains and tries to identify the victims. “Old wounds have been opened” in the past few months, the community’s Chief Rosanne Casimir told AFP. Trudeau had spoken with some survivors by telephone on Sept. 30 and attended an event on Parliament Hill the night before, according to CTV News.

“There were a lot of abuses and hunger” at the Kamloops school, the largest in the country, Evelyn Camille, a school survivor, told AFP. The 82-year-old community elder choked back tears as she spoke.

In total, some 150,000 Indian, Metis and Inuit children were enrolled from the late 1800s to the 1990s in 139 of the residential schools across Canada, spending months or years isolated from their families, language and culture. Thousands never returned home, France 24 reported.

Camille said identifying the remains would bring peace to many families. “We believe at that time, when the children’s lives were taken, that their journey was not finished from here to there, that their spirit was still lingering with the remains,” she explained.