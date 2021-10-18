A Christian women doctor from Brazil converts to Islam at Jamkaran Mosque (+Video)

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A Christian women doctor from Brazil converted to Islam at Qom’s Jamkaran Mosque on Saturday.

She said Shahda in an online video conversation with Hoj-ol-Islam Ali Hamidi who was at Jamkaran Mosque on Saturday night.

Hamidi is an Iranian international preacher whose proficiency in some foreign languages has led to propagation activities outside Iranian borders. The preacher’s wife is also Brazilian and currently studies at Qom’s Jamiat al-Zahra, according to Fars News Agency.

The Brazilian doctor had become interested in Islamic teachings through her contacts with Hamidi and converted to Islam after carrying out studies with regards to Islamic schools.

She decided to perform the conversion on the anniversary of the day when the Imamate of Imam Zaman (may God hasten his glad advent) started.

Here is the video of the moment she says Shahada: