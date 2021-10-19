Why the corrupt scholar is bad for the society?

SHAFAQNA – If a scholar is deviated (from the Right Path of God), he may mislead an Ummah (nation) and contaminates it. And if a scholar is righteous, and fully observes Islamic ethics, he guides the society to righteousness. When a scholar is corrupt and infects the society, the stench cannot be felt in this world; but in the hereafter, it can be recognised [1].

[1] Jahad-e-Akbar ya Mobarezeye ba Nafs, Imam Khomeini (RA), Page 15.