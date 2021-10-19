What methods Ahlul Bayt (AS) adopt in difficult times?

SHAFAQNA – When the third Shia Imam, Hussain ibn Ali (AS) decided to move from Mecca toward Iraq, he stood up and recited a sermon by saying: Yes, you cannot escape the fate and happening which is written by the pen of destiny. On what is God’s Satisfaction, we the Ahlul Bayt (AS) are also satisfied with; and we adopt patience and perseverance against tests and misfortunes from God, and we know that Allah (SWT) Will Grant Rewards to those who are patient.

We are part of the Prophet’s (PBUH) body; we are not separated from him and will be in heaven with the Prophet (PBUH). Because the Ahlul Bayt (AS) are the cause of the Prophet’s (PBUH) satisfaction and the lights of his eyes and the promise that God gave to the Prophet (PBUH) will be fulfilled. And eventually the (universal) Divine Government will be established by them [1].

[1] Luhoof, Seyyed ibn Tawoos, Page 76.