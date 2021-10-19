UNICEF: 4 children killed or maimed in Yemen every day

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) today (Tuesday) released a report on the suffering of Yemeni children due to the war in the country.

The report states that the number of children killed during the Yemeni war is higher than the announced figures, and many of these cases have not been recorded.

Ten thousand Yemeni children have been killed or maimed since a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in March 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthi group ousted the government. That is the equivalent of four children every day.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.