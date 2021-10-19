Date :Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 | Time : 13:26 |ID: 235051 | Print

UNICEF: 4 children killed or maimed in Yemen every day

/0 Comments/in , /by

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) today (Tuesday) released a report on the suffering of Yemeni children due to the war in the country.

The report states that the number of children killed during the Yemeni war is higher than the announced figures, and many of these cases have not been recorded.

Ten thousand Yemeni children have been killed or maimed since a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in March 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthi group ousted the government. That is the equivalent of four children every day.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.

You might also like
Saudi-led airstrikes on Yemen amount to war crimes: HRW
EDITORIAL: Justice for Yemen should not turn in a game of politicking
Airstrikes on Yemen funeral kill at least 140 people: UN
UN added Saudi Arabia to blacklist for killing children in Yemen
Yemeni Doctor opens up to the reality of a life under siege - Exclusive Interview with Shafaqna
Congressional Dems warn Trump against any military action on Iran
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *