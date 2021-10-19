Qatar creates the Ministry of Climate Change

SHAFAQNA – Qatar the world’s top exporter of liquefied natural gas has created a new ministry for the environment and climate change under a government reshuffle announced on Tuesday.

Qatar’s emir created an environment and climate change ministry on Tuesday and appointed Ali Bin Ahmad Al-Kuwari as finance minister, a role he had held in an acting capacity since his predecessor’s arrest over corruption allegations.

The decision comes as the UN climate change conference is due to convene in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of the month.

