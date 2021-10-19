Date :Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 | Time : 14:06 |ID: 235059 | Print

Photos: 35th Inl. Islamic Unity Conference kicks off in Tehran

SHAFAQNA- The opening ceremony of the 35th International Islamic Unity Conference entitled “Islamic Unity, Peace and Avoidance of Division and Conflict in the World of Islam” was held this morning in Tehran.

