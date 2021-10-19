https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/E1EBDC45-6DAA-4D2F-A7AF-267FFFA98723.jpeg 719 1080 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-10-19 14:06:432021-10-19 14:06:43Photos: 35th Inl. Islamic Unity Conference kicks off in Tehran
Photos: 35th Inl. Islamic Unity Conference kicks off in Tehran
SHAFAQNA- The opening ceremony of the 35th International Islamic Unity Conference entitled “Islamic Unity, Peace and Avoidance of Division and Conflict in the World of Islam” was held this morning in Tehran.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
