Lebanese parliament agrees to hold early parliamentary elections

SHAFAQNA- The Lebanese House of Representatives today (Tuesday) set the date for the country’s legislative elections.

Today (Tuesday), the parliament agreed to hold early parliamentary elections on March 27, next year.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

