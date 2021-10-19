PA’s Complaint: Arab countries no longer provide financial assistance

SHAFAQNA- A Hebrew-language network quoted officials from the Palestinian Authority as saying that Ramallah had called on the United States to put pressure on Arab countries to resume funding to the organization.

Israel’s Channel reported last night that Ramallah officials made the request to Hady Amr, who was sent from Washington to Palestine a few weeks ago, and said that Arab countries had not provided any financial assistance to the PA since the beginning of 2021.

According to Ramallah officials, Arab countries cut off funding to the Palestinian Authority at Donald Trump’s request and in order to pressure the Palestinians to accept the so-called Deal of the Century plan, and continued to do so after he left office.

The channel went on to say that the Palestinian Authority officials expected the countries of the world to provide about two and a half billion dollars in funding for Palestine, but only 10 percent of that had been achieved.

The prime minister of the Palestinian Authority, Mohammad Shtayyeh, is scheduled to travel to Brussels next week and is expected to meet with EU officials to seek financial and political assistance.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English