Iran & Qatar foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, in a phone conversation on Tuesday, reviewed issues of bilateral importance, as well as the latest regional developments.

The two foreign ministers discussed promotion of relations in different political and economic areas, including trade exchanges of private sectors of the two countries. They also explored ways to combine efforts for maintenance of peace and security in the Persian Gulf region.

