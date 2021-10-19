https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/169135891.jpg 1080 1080 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-10-19 16:35:552021-10-19 16:53:19Iran & Qatar foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations
Iran & Qatar foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations
SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, in a phone conversation on Tuesday, reviewed issues of bilateral importance, as well as the latest regional developments.
The two foreign ministers discussed promotion of relations in different political and economic areas, including trade exchanges of private sectors of the two countries. They also explored ways to combine efforts for maintenance of peace and security in the Persian Gulf region.
