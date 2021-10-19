Riyadh Book Fair exhibited books banned for decades

SHAFAQNA- At the Riyadh International Book Fair, which was held from October 1 to 10, books with diverse titles in the field of literature and various thoughts were seen, which were previously banned in Saudi Arabia and were considered taboo, the London-based Al-Arab newspaper wrote.

Al-Arab also wrote: This year’s Riyadh Book Fair coincided with a wave of social and religious reforms in Saudi Arabia, which saw an unprecedented opening and a significant reduction in book censorship; On the shelves of the exhibition were books on secularism, Sufism, Christianity, homosexuality, political novels, and novels on witchcraft and subjects that had been banned and taboo in conservative Saudi Arabia for decades.

The newspaper added that this year’s Riyadh Book Fair was held for ten days in October and was attended by about 1,000 publishers from 30 countries. The newspaper quoted from “Mahmoud Al-Qaddumi, a Jordanian doctor who has lived in Riyadh for ten years, as saying: “This year’s exhibition saw fundamental changes and more courage and freedom in choice, while in previous periods of the exhibition, we witnessed severe censorship of books.” Al-Qaddumi continues to express surprise: This year’s exhibition, contrary to what has been common in previous decades, also included books and novels about Sufism.

Books on secularism, Christianity, and homosexuality were also on the shelves of the Riyadh Book Fair.

“This year we brought books that we did not even think we could present in Saudi Arabia,” said Islam Fat’hi, Director of the Dar Al-Halam publishing house in Egypt, who attends the Riyadh Book Fair every year. He continues: “At the top of them are Russian novels that were banned at the fair due to their realism and bias against the working class and the poor, while this year Dostoevsky and Tolstoy novels were seen on the shelves.” “We also have political novels on display, such as Animal Castle and 1984 by George Orwell,” Fat’hi said.

On the other hand, three young Saudis who bought from this year’s book fair say: “We used to buy smuggled banned books, but now they are available in the fair.” Officials at a Lebanese publishing house, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “In the past, there was a lot of strictness in the import of books, but there was no such thing in this year’s exhibition, and the Saudi Ministry of Information easily gave permission.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English