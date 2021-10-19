Afghanistan’s economic collapse could cause a surge in Afghan refugees: IMF

SHAFAQNA- Afghanistan’s economy will shrink by around 30% this year and this is likely to further fuel a refugee crisis, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report on Tuesday.

With non-humanitarian aid halted and foreign assets largely frozen after the Taliban seized power in August, Afghanistan’s aid-reliant economy “faces severe fiscal and balance-of-payments crises”, it said in its regional economic outlook update. “The resulting drop in living standards threatens to push millions into poverty and could lead to a humanitarian crisis.”

The IMF said the turmoil in Afghanistan was expected to generate important economic and security spillovers to the region and beyond and was “fueling a surge in Afghan refugees”, although it gave no estimates of potential numbers, Reuters reported.