Appointment of new custodianships of Astan Quds Alavi and Askari

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Shia Endowment Court announced the appointment of the custodianships of the Alavi and Askari shrines.

An official source in the office of the head of the Iraqi Shia Endowment Court said that Haidar al-Shammari, the head of the court, appointed Issa al-Khursan as the custodianship of Astan Quds Alavi and Muhammad Qasim as the custodianship of Astan Quds Askari.

