Yemen: Thousands take part in Milad-un-Nabi celebrations (video)

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Tens of thousands of Yemeni people took to streets on Monday to mark Milad-un-Nabi, birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Like the years before, Yemeni people celebrated this Islamic holiday in great numbers. People gathered in main squares of cities such as in the capital Sana’a. Reports on Monday indicate that people from areas near the capital arrived there while carrying banners to participate in the ceremony. Here is a video showing the population celebrating in Sana’a:

Similar ceremonies have also been held in other areas such as Sa’dah and Al Hudaydah among others. Earlier, the union of Yemeni scholars had called on the Yemeni nation to participate in celebrations in great masses, describing Milad-un-Nabi as a global and Islamic event. Milad-un-Nabi plays a major role in creating unity among Muslims and avoidance of tension and division, added the scholars. The celebrations were held while Yemen is facing with severe economic siege and Saudi-led aggression.