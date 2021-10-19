Women celebration of 9th Rabi Awwal at al-Abbas (A.S) holy shrine

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: The Hussayni Rhetoric Division at the al-Abbas’s (A.S) holy shrine organized a joyous celebration for women to celebrate the anniversary of the first day of Imamate of Imam al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance), when he was five years old after the martyrdom of his father, Imam Hassan al-‘Askari (peace be upon him), as he is the savior of mankind, and the last of the proofs of God on earth. The celebration was held to strengthen the Mahdawi culture and to confirm the practical connection with the imam of time.

The celebration was held in the basement of Imam Musa al-Kadhem (peace be upon him) in the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), in the presence of a number of female visitors that came to celebrate with joy this anniversary in compliance with the saying of Imam as-Sadeq (peace be upon him): “May Allah have mercy upon our followers (Shiites), they were created from what remained of our soil, and kneaded with the water of our Wilayat. They are grieving for our grief and are rejoicing for our joy.”

The assistant official of the Division, Mrs. Taghreed al-Tamimi, told Al-Kafeel Network, that: “Celebrating this occasion is part of the Division’s activities and events, which shed light on the birth and martyrdom anniversaries and other occasions of the Imams (peace be upon them). This celebration began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by a special speech on this auspicious occasion, presented by one of the Division’s orators to show the position of the awaited Imam al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance) and the intellectual and psychological preparation for the era of absence. The celebration continued with poems and chants amid distribution of flowers.”

And she continued: “This festive event also included the establishment of a cultural and knowledge competition for the attendees, which included questions related to the occasion, after which symbolic gifts were distributed to the winners. The celebration was concluded by praying the Almighty, to hasten the reappearance of the awaited imam and protect the believers all over the world”.



