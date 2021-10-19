Systematic massacre of Hazaras and Shia Muslims in Afghanistan; Bamyan Civil Activists: World must prevent continuation of genocide

SHAFAQNA- Civil society activists in Bamyan, Afghanistan, in response to ISIS terrorist attacks on Shia Muslims in Kandahar and Kunduz, have called on human rights organizations and the international community to recognize the “systematic killing of Hazaras and Shias” in Afghanistan as genocide and to prevent its continuation.

Civil society activists in central Afghanistan issued a three-point resolution at the end of their press conference and sent it to the media.

In the text of the resolution, while condemning the attack on Shia worshipers in Kunduz and Kandahar provinces that took place last week, these events are referred to as “crimes against humanity” and the continuation of “genocide”. These civil activists want to prevent the recurrence of such attacks in the country.

The resolution also states that “in continuation of the policy of systematic elimination and killing of Hazaras and Shias, the enemies of religion and humanity are still seeking the total elimination of this great segment of Afghanistan and are creating a catastrophe every day, in the latest case, we have witnessed crimes against humanity against worshipers in Kunduz and Kandahar, and the capture and killing of Hazara and Shia people on the way to Ghor, as well as the forced migration of Hazara Shias to different parts of the country.”

Bamyan civil society activists have called on the international community, human rights and the international community to recognize the continuing policy of genocide of Hazaras and Shia Muslims in Afghanistan and to take immediate action to address this issue.

In the last week and a half since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, there have been two deadly attacks on Shia worshipers in Kunduz and Kandahar provinces.

On October 7, a suicide attack took place in a Mosque in Kunduz, killing at least 150 people and wounding about 200 others, according to statistics.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack. The terrorist group claimed that the attack was carried out by a man named “Mohammad Uyghur”.

Also, in a similar attack on Friday, the 23rd of October, on Shia worshipers in a mosque in Kandahar city, at least 68 people were martyred and about 100 other worshipers were injured.

The ISIS terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack too, claiming that individuals named Anas al-Khurasani and Abu Ali al-Baluchi had carried out two suicide attacks on Shia worshipers in Kandahar.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English