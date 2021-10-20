https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/alii.jpg 187 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-10-20 10:18:542021-10-20 10:18:54Which four reasons can lead to downfall of governments according to Imam Ali (AS)?
Which four reasons can lead to downfall of governments according to Imam Ali (AS)?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: There are four signs of defeat and downfall for governments, and they are:
- Ignore the principles/basics
- Give priority to less important matters
- Put forward ignoble and unworthy ones (for various official positions)
- Disregard intellectuals and top individuals (for official positions) [1].
[1] Mizanul Hikmah, Vol. 3, Page 359 & Qorarul Hikam, Page 342.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!