Which four reasons can lead to downfall of governments according to Imam Ali (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: There are four signs of defeat and downfall for governments, and they are:

  1. Ignore the principles/basics
  2. Give priority to less important matters
  3. Put forward ignoble and unworthy ones (for various official positions)
  4. Disregard intellectuals and top individuals (for official positions) [1].

