Which four reasons can lead to downfall of governments according to Imam Ali (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: There are four signs of defeat and downfall for governments, and they are:

Ignore the principles/basics Give priority to less important matters Put forward ignoble and unworthy ones (for various official positions) Disregard intellectuals and top individuals (for official positions) [1].

[1] Mizanul Hikmah, Vol. 3, Page 359 & Qorarul Hikam, Page 342.