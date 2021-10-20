https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Nahjul-Balaghah1.jpg 196 250 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-10-20 10:24:312021-10-20 10:24:31What are the practical ways of avoiding Haram?
What are the practical ways of avoiding Haram?
SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: O’ people, Zohd (asceticism; detachment) means to curtail the desire, and giving thanks for blessings, and avoid what is forbidden. Then, if you cannot have all these characteristics, try that Haram does not defeat your patience, and do not forget to give thanks for the blessings; as Allah (SWT) has dismissed excuses with clear reasons, and by Divine Books all pleas have been rejected [1].
[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 81.
