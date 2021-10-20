Ammar Hakim meets with Sadr political delegation

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Iraqi National Coalition, Ammar Hakim, today (Wednesday) in a meeting with the political delegation of the Sadr faction, stressed the importance of sending reassuring messages from everyone.

Hakim’s office said in a statement that the head of the National Forces Coalition met in his Baghdad office with the Sadr faction’s political delegation led by Hassan al-Azari and a number of members of the National Wisdom faction’s political bureau.

According to the statement, Hakim stressed the importance of national alignment and messages of mutual trust between all parties, saying that election is a means of overcoming the political crisis, so its results must contribute to the realization of the will of the Iraqi people and serving them, create job opportunities and protect the government and its sovereignty.

Reiterating the need to review complaints and protests by political currents, he said that election complaints are a means of increasing confidence in the electoral experience and providing a clear picture of Iraqi democracy.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English