French Muslim thinker proposes establishment of organizations for brotherhood

SHAFAQNA- Taqrib News Agency (TNA): Emad Al-Hamrouni, the French thinker related on Takfiri ideology, Islamic brotherhood and the fight against terrorism in his speech addressing the first webinar for the 35th Islamic Unity Conference opening on Tuesday.

He referred to the history of Islam and how Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) formed the first group of Muslims.

Faculty member and political analyst expressed regret on how over time over time the spirit of brotherhood gave way to a power struggle when Muslims were divided into different ethnic groups, Arabs, Persians, Turks, Imazighen, Berbers and so on. He called on the Muslims to return to Islamic unity stressing,” There is no other way to return to Islamic unity than the path of brotherhood which means we must create a mechanism and system that brings about brotherhood among Muslims.”

Emad Al Hamrouni expressed regret over failure of the Muslim scholars, scientists and politicians in the path to create brotherhood and noted,” Unfortunately, colonialism has succeeded in exploiting our dispersal and differences. We abandoned the brotherhood and nothing but war happened.

He vowed capability of Muslims to build the union of the Muslim nations saying, “As intellectuals, scientists, researchers, politicians and clerics, we must not only consider the tradition of brotherhood in our speeches and emphasize that in our lectures on television, at school and university, on brotherhood as an objective issue but also think about how we can build “organizations for brotherhood” and sever ties with Takfiri ideology.

Emad Al-Hamrouni addressed the participants in the webinar held by World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought on the first day of the 35th International Islamic Unity Conference on the theme of “Islamic Unity, Peace and Avoidance of Division and Conflict in the World of Islam.”

Led by Hujjatul-Islam Hamid Shahriari, Iran’s World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought has scheduled to hold the 35th Islamic Unity Conference on October 19-24, 2021 as more than 500 Muslim intellectuals, thinkers and religious experts will discuss their views on the latest issues in the world of Islam in 24 webinars.