London university Professor: The obstacles in the path to Islamic unity are the outcome of neglecting the Quranic values

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A University of London professor said the obstacles that there are in the path to Islamic unity are the outcome of neglecting the Quranic values. Speaking to IQNA on the occasion of the Islamic Unity Week, Ali Ramadan Al-Awsi said unity is a priority for Muslims because first of all striving for unity is a religious duty just as saying prayers is.

The second thing, he said, is that the enemies are trying to dominate Muslims and for this reason they seek to foment discord among followers of Islam. “Therefore it is necessary to achieve Muslim unity (to foil the enemies’ plot).” Moreover, the intellect and wisdom requires that one should work toward unity with their brother, let alone unity among Muslims who share beliefs, he added.

According to the scholar, Quranic and religious teachings also underline the need for unity among Muslims. Asked about the challenges on the path of unity, Al-Awsi said attempts by arrogant powers to foment disunity, dictatorships, growth of nationalism in some countries and ignorance about the importance of unity are some of these challenges.

The issue of extremism and Takfir (considering some fellow Muslims to be disbelieves) are also a major hindrance that should be surmounted, he added. Elsewhere in his remarks, the scholar lauded the Islamic Republic of Iran for moving in the direction of enhancing Muslim unity.

One of the measures taken by Iran on this path is the annual organization of the International Islamic Unity Conference, which is a very important step, he stated. The 35th International Conference on Islamic Unity got under way in Tehran on Tuesday morning. This edition of the event is being held both virtually and in person with a limited number of guests due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

“Islamic Empathy and Sympathy and Avoidance of Tensions and Conflicts” is one of the main themes of the conference which will continue for five days in Tehran. Just war and just peace, Palestine and Islamic resistance, Islamic fraternity and countering terrorism; mutual respect among Islamic schools of thought; and Ummah Wahida (united community) and a union of Islamic countries will be among the subjects of discussion, according to Shahriari.

230 guests including 52 scholars from 16 foreign countries have taken part in the conference, he said, adding that scholars will give a total of 514 speeches as 360 addresses will be made through video-conference. The 17th day of Rabi Al-Awwal, which falls on October 24 this year, is believed by Shia Muslims to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), while Sunni Muslims regard the 12th day of the month (October 19 this year) as the birthday of the last prophet.

The interval between the two dates is celebrated every year as the Islamic Unity Week. The late Founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Imam Khomeini (RA) declared the occasion as the Islamic Unity Week back in the 1980s.