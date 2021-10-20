Full adherence to religious teachings, requirement to achieve Muslim unity: Iraqi cleric

SHAFAQNA-Taqrib News Agency (TNA): Scholar and religious figure from Iraq attending the 35th International Islamic Unity Conference stressed full adherence to Islamic teachings as prerequisite to achieve solidarity among Muslims.

Ayatollah Nouri Hatam al Saedi, Senior Iraqi thinker , related on how Islam has tried to achieve unity among the Muslim Ummah and the requirements for the realization of unity in all countries of the world of Islam.

The cleric referred to two main axes on which the religion of Islam places special emphasis in order to support the Islamic Ummah and to achieve “Islamic unity.”He said,” The first axis is the need for an Islamic political system and government; a system and government that can cross the borders of sectarianism and ethnicity.”

He stressed a trans-ethnic and transnational view for materialization of Islamic unity and said,” As long as everyone has an Islamic identity and believes in Islam, as the most authentic religion for the political structure, they are under one flag. Therefore, this view and attitude is a trans-ethnic view and perception.”

According to the Iraqi scholar the second axis addressed by the Iraqi figure is that the religion of Islam has always, and in all periods, insisted on the need to deepen faith in the Almighty and on following the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

“Needless to say, if these religious beliefs and these Islamic concepts are rooted in the character of a believer and a Muslim, then the path of the Islamic Ummah to move towards religious teachings, including “Islamic unity,” will be paved” said Ayatollah Nouri Hatam al Saedi.

He called on the intellectuals and scholars of the Islamic Ummah to be fully aware and vigilant and also identify the causes and factors which lead to discord and conflict in the ranks of the Islamic Ummah.

The theme for 35th Islamic Unity Conference is “Islamic Unity, Peace and Avoidance of Division and Conflict in the World of Islam” as participants discuss the latest situation in the world of Islam. Two meetings will particularly detail the views on the issue of Palestine and late Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Taskhiri, the late advisor of Supreme Leader and former secretary general of World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought.