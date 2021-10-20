Yemen :Thousands of women in Hudaydah and Hajjah gather to celebrate Prophet’s birthday

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: The Square (Al-Olafi Stadium) in al-Hudaydah governorate witnessed a massive women’s celebration in commemoration of the Prophet’s birthday.

Al-Olafi Stadium was crowded with the women of the city of Hudaydah, in celebration of this great religious occasion, and as an expression of loyalty to the Messenger of humanity, Mohammad PBUH and adherence to him and imitating his righteous path and approach.

The participants raised Mohammedan flags and slogans that reflected the role of Yemenis in supporting the Prophet Mohammed and the victory for his lofty message through memorable stations.

The participants expressed their joy and rejoicing on this great occasion, assuring the world that the greatest Messenger, was and will continue to be a role model for the nation and humanity as a whole and the path to its pride and progress.

They also listened to the speech of the leader of the revolution, Sayyed. Abdul-Malik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi.

The women in Hajjah celebrate the Prophet’s birthday

The women of Hajjah governorate celebrated the anniversary of the Prophet’s birthday PBUH in a massive celebration at the Martyr al-Sammad Stadium.

The participants raised banners and slogans expressing joy and happiness on the anniversary of the birth of the Greatest Messenger, the mercy that is dedicated to the worlds.

The participants also listened to the speech of the leader of the revolution, Sayyed. Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, which included part of the biography of the Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him and his family, and practical guidelines on what the nation must face in the face of its enemies, and the emphasis on continuing steadfastness in the face of the coalition of aggression against Yemen.