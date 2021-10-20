Takfiri groups created to serve global colonization:Malaysian cleric

Pakistani religious figure noted that Takfiri groups were created with the aim of serving global colonization as he elaborated on creation of Wahhabism and Takfiri groups.

The cleric denounced related on the formation of takfiri groups and new extremist organizations in the Islamic world, their effects and promotion in Islamic countries and strategies and ways to deal with them in the future.

He said,” Takfiri groups in the Islamic world have been created with the aim of serving global colonization, and the formation, training, strengthening and promotion of these groups and then promoting them worldwide is on the agenda of the anti-Islamic powers.”

Hujjat-ul-Islam Maqsud Ali Dumaki called Islam the religion of peace and reconciliation.

According to the cleric the colonial powers of the present age have pulled groups “out of the womb of Wahhabism” and that their affiliate groups operate across the globe under different names.

Pakistani scholar denounced the colonial powers around the world over promoting the Takfiri mentality and counted Boko Haram in Nigeria, Tehreek-e-Taliban in Afghanistan and Pakistani Taliban.

He reiterated that the colonial powers, by creating organized terrorist groups, aimed to discredit Islam and prevent the light of holy religion reaching the world by carrying out terrorist operations while shouting the cry of God Almighty.

Head of Khatam al-Nabieen Seminary warned that another ambition behind creation of takfiri groups was to prevent the movement and dynamism of the Islamic Revolution” and added,” We see that despite all the arrogant conspiracies, praise be to God, the message of Islam is spreading today. The thinking of the Islamic Revolution has crossed borders.”

Head of Khatam al-Nabieen Seminary and the Speaker of the Muslim Unity Party expressed his views in a speech addressing the first webinar of the 35th International Islamic Unity Conference on Tuesday.

Led by Hujjat-ul-Islam Hamid Shahriari, Iran’s World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought has scheduled to hold the 35th Islamic Unity Conference on October 19-24, 2021 as more than 500 Muslim intellectuals, thinkers and religious experts will discuss their views on the latest issues in the world of Islam in 24 webinars.