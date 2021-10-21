Basra Inl. Book Fair opens with presence of Arabic and international publishers + Photos

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/B6E0D164-367F-4968-BD3C-D45A00538CC6.jpeg 253 570 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-10-21 08:01:282021-10-21 08:01:28Basra Inl. Book Fair opens with presence of Arabic and international publishers + Photos
SHAFAQNA- The Basra International Book Fair kicked off on Wednesday evening with the participation of Arab and international publishers.
The opening ceremony of the exhibition was held on Wednesday evening in the presence of the governor of Basra and cultural figures.
This exhibition will continue for ten days from today.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
