Syria: Bomb attack on military bus kills14 in Damascus

SHAFAQNA- A bomb attack on a military bus killed 14 people in the Syrian capital Damascus on Wednesday. The attack was quickly followed by army shelling Idlib province, which rescue workers said killed 12 people. About an hour after the bus blast, shells rained down on Ariha in Idlib in the northwest of the country.

Four children and a teacher on their way to school were among those confirmed killed, the UN children’s agency UNICEF said. Rescue workers said at least 30 people were wounded. “The numbers of children injured and killed continue to increase,” UNICEF said in a statement, AlJazeera reported.