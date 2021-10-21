Date :Thursday, October 21st, 2021 | Time : 09:12 |ID: 235374 | Print

Syria: Bomb attack on military bus kills14 in Damascus

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- A bomb attack on a military bus killed 14 people in the Syrian capital Damascus on Wednesday. The attack was quickly followed by army shelling Idlib province, which rescue workers said killed 12 people. About an hour after the bus blast, shells rained down on Ariha in Idlib in the northwest of the country.

Four children and a teacher on their way to school were among those confirmed killed, the UN children’s agency UNICEF said. Rescue workers said at least 30 people were wounded. “The numbers of children injured and killed continue to increase,” UNICEF said in a statement, AlJazeera reported.

You might also like
Syria’s War for Peace
Syria's FM: Iran's support in the fight against terrorism is highly appreciable
War Correspondents Describe Recent U.S. Airstrikes In Iraq, Syria and Yemen
Car bomb blast kills seven, wounds dozens in Northwest Syria
U.S. Army Announces Troops Will Stay In Syria After ISIS Defeat
Syria Paying Price for Not Bowing to US, Saudi and Allies
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *