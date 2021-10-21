Spiritual life of the human being according to the holy Quran

SHAFAQNA – According to the teachings of the holy Quran the spiritual life is in fact considered to be the real life of the human being as mentioned in Ayah 36 of Surah Al-An’am and Ayahs 69-70 of Surah Ya-Seen. This is because the human being needs the spiritual life for the eternal life and this can be accomplished by having true belief which in turn causes a light to be lit in the heart as a consequence and that leads the human being to see and understand the realities of the existence and also revive the hearts of others; as explained In Ayah 122 of Surah Al-An’am, and Ayah 42 of Surah Al-Anfal.