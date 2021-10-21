Who is a neglectful person according to the Islamic teachings?

SHAFAQNA – According to the Islamic teachings, the neglectful ones are the real walking dead among the people; because the neglectful person’s heart is dead. It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: Anyone who is dominated by neglect, his/her heart dies [1]. It is also narrated from the fifth Imam, Mohammad Al-Baqir (AS) who said: Avoid neglect because there is cruelty of the heart in neglect [2]. The neglectful ones are unaware of Divine Punishment and its consequences; they are neglectful of the economic problems of the people, the treachery of the enemies of Islam, political and cultural problems of the society, as well as being unaware of their own destruction. And according to Imam Ali’s (AS) interpretation, they are bodies with no soul [3]; meaning they are walking dead.

