Date :Thursday, October 21st, 2021 | Time : 13:39

Photos: Speaker of Iranian Parliament meets with Hojjatoleslam Shahrestani

SHAFAQNA- During his visit to Qom province today (Thursday), the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament met with Hojjatoleslam Shahrestani, the representative of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Iran.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

