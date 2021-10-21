Shafaqna report from 1st Najaf Ashraf Intl. Book Fair + Photos

SHAFAQNA- The first Najaf Ashraf International Book Fair started yesterday with the presence of cultural and governmental figures from Najaf Ashraf and Holy Karbala.

In this exhibition, publishers from different countries of the world will present their products.

Haidar Hashem, the information officer of the exhibition, told Shafaqna Iraq: “The exhibition witnesses a significant presence of book pioneers and more than two hundred Arab and non-Arab publishers from Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Iran, UAE and other countries are participating in it.” .

He also said that the exhibition started with the presence of religious, social, cultural and governmental figures in Najaf Ashraf.

On the other hand, “Nassif al-Khattabi”, the governor of Najaf Ashraf, while visiting the exhibition, said: “During the visit to the exhibition, we saw various books in the field of science and culture, and also during the visit to the Astan Quds Abbasi pavilion, we came across dissertations and writings that help to build the correct individual and society.”

Asked about holding an international book fair in the holy city of Karbala, al-Khattabi said he had spoken to Najaf Governor Ashraf about it.

“Mahmoud Fathi,” a representative of the Dar Al-Jame’a Al-Jadeeda Publishing House in Egypt, also said at the exhibition: “Our publications with law books in the field of comparative studies between Egypt and Iraq and commercial law, litigation and civil law are present in this exhibition and the number of book titles reaches about 900 titles.”

One of the booths of this exhibition also contains paintings on the subject of history and social life in antiquity, as well as paintings of prominent personalities and handmade products and stories for children and adolescents and rare goods.

It is worth mentioning that the holy shrines of Alavi, Hussaini, Abbasi, Razavi, Kufa Mosque and other religious institutions are also present in this exhibition and will offer their cultural products.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English