Organizing Islamic Unity Conference serves muslim world: Pakistani Cleric

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A Pakistani Sunni cleric hailed Iran for holding conference like the International Unity Conference, saying it is great service to the Muslim world.

Addressing the 6th webinar of the 35th International Conference on Islamic Unity, President of Pakistan’s Jamaat-e-Islami Balochistan Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi said the conference is a special opportunity for promoting the message unity and solidarity to Muslim countries.

He recalled the efforts of Sunni and Shia scholars like Sheikh Hassan al-Bana, Sheikh Mohammad Taqi Qomi, Sheikh Shaltut, and others to enhance Islamic unity and said that after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Imam Khomeini (RA) and later Leader of the Islamic revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei followed this path and safeguarded it.

He described holding the conference as a great service to the Muslim Ummah as it is a venue for followers and scholars of different Islamic schools of thought to interact and exchange views.

Hashmi also commemorated late Iranian scholars Ayatollah Vaezzadeh Khorasani and Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Taskhiri for their services on the path of Islamic proximity and Muslim unity.

The 35th International Conference on Islamic Unity got under way on Tuesday morning in Tehran with the participation of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and a number of Iranian and foreign Muslim scholars.

This edition of the event is being held both virtually and in person with a limited number of guests due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

“Islamic Empathy and Sympathy and Avoidance of Tensions and Conflicts” is one of the main themes of the conference which will continue for five days in Tehran.

Just war and just peace, Palestine and Islamic resistance, Islamic fraternity and countering terrorism; mutual respect among Islamic schools of thought; and Ummah Wahida (united community) and a union of Islamic countries will be among the subjects of discussion.

230 guests including 52 scholars from 16 foreign countries have taken part in the conference, he said, adding that scholars will give a total of 514 speeches as 360 addresses will be made through video-conference.

The meetings of the conference will be held with maintaining health protocols. The event will wrap up on Saturday with participation of guests and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.