Malaysia police probing case of burnt Quran in Kluang

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:  Police in Malaysia’s Johor are investigating an incident where a burnt copy of the Quran was found in Tasik Taman Sri Impian, near Kluang on Wednesday.

Kluang district police chief ACP Low Hang Seng said police had received a report from a woman who found the burnt Quran while exercising by the lakeside at 8.48 am.

“Police are investigating the case from various angles and would like to advise the public not to sensationalize the matter or speculate about it to avoid creating anxiety among the public,” he said in a statement tonight. The case is being investigated under Section 295 of the Penal Code.

