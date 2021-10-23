Shia answers: Do the Shia Muslims follow the Sirah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)?

SHAFAQNA- The Holy Quran in verse 80 of Surah An-Nisa emphasizes the need to follow the Messenger of God (PBUH); Therefore, every Muslim considers himself obliged to conform his behavior and thoughts to the Sunnah(tradition) and Sirah(manner) of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) in order to achieve Ultimate Bliss. Accordingly, the Shia Muslims follow the orders of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and believe in the succession of Imam Ali (A.S) after the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and that the correct interpretation of the religion should be learned from the Prophet and his family (A.S).

In fact, by emphasizing the orders of the Prophet (PBUH), including in the Hadith al-Thaqalayn, the Shia Muslims consider the family of the Prophet (PBUH) as their leader in understanding and practicing religion and consider their Sunnah (tradition) and Sirah (manner) along with the Sunnah (tradition) and Sirah (manner) of the Prophet. For example, the Shia Muslims, based on the Sirah (manner) of the Prophet (PBUH), pray and perform Wudu (Ablution) in the style that the Messenger of God prayed and performed Wudu (Ablution); However, according to the ruling of the second Caliph, the Sunnis made it obligatory to lay one hand on the othe hand in the prayer, and based on the ruling of the third caliph, they did not consider the Masah (wiping over feet) during ablution sufficient and considered washing the feet obligatory; However, the Shia Muslims, following the holy family of the Prophet (PBUH), opposed these matters and emphasized that the Sunnah (tradition) and Sirah (manner) of the Prophet (PBUH) should not be violated in doing these acts.

Therefore, it is necessary for every Muslim to follow the Sirah (manner) of the Prophet (PBUH) and the Shia Muslims also emphasize this and for this reason, they follow the Sirah (manner) of the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) which is along the Sirah (manner) of the Prophet (PBUH).

*The series of articles “Shia answers” has been prepared and compiled by the Shafaqna International News Agency in order to provide short and simple answers to common questions about Islam and Shiism in different parts of the world. Answering these questions are done in collaboration with researchers and Islamic centers and based on online and library resources.