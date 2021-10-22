https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/056F7789-2293-439B-97D7-6A044B61E604-e1634922823326.jpeg 513 804 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-10-22 18:03:352021-10-22 18:13:59Video: Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Son, attends funeral ceremony of late poet Samir Sobeih in Najaf Ashraf
Video: Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Son, attends funeral ceremony of late poet Samir Sobeih in Najaf Ashraf
SHAFAQNA- The son of the Supreme Religious Authority, Sayyid Muhammad Reda al-Sistani, attends the funeral of the late poet Samir Sobeih in Najaf Ashraf, who passed away after an unfortunate accident that occurred at dawn on Friday in Wasit Governorate.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Lebanon and translated by Shafaqna English
